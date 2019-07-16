The sun is beginning to set on Amazon’s Prime Day event. With a few hours left on the summer’s biggest online shopping event, it’s time to take a look at the top 10 Prime Day deals still available. It’s been a steady stream of standout offers and now we’re ready to look at the best deals that you can still grab before 3am ET tonight.

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

As you likely know, Amazon’s Prime Day event requires you to have a Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals. Free shipping accompanies all orders in today’s list of the top 10 Prime Day deals still available. Without further ado, here are our favorite offers from the last 48 hours that you can still get your hands on.

We’re huge fans of Anova’s sous vide cooker, so it’s no surprise that it has made our list of the top 10 Prime Day deals still out there. Take advantage of this deal at $63 and enter a whole new world of culinary delight. Along with a 2 year warranty, the Nano is a “smaller, quieter, and connected” take on its larger predecessor.

Nike fairly consistently offers 20% off its clearance section, which is always a hit with our readers here at 9to5Toys. For Prime Day, that number jumps up to 30%. Whether you like it or not, the school year is just around the corner and this is a great way to grab some new gear. This sale ends tonight, and you probably won’t see this level of discount again until Black Friday. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 event is delivering a new all-time low on the latest ecobee SmartThermostat at $199. That’s a $50 savings off the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked all-time. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage.

Aside from a very notable Razer 2 Phone deal, Amazon is using Prime Day to roll out a number of price drops on Google’s latest flagship Android devices. Prime members can currently score Pixel 3 from $539 in various colors. Regularly $799 for the 64GB model, this is a new Amazon all-time low. You can grab the Pixel 3 XL for $639 (Reg. $899). Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera and more. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market and better than some of the latest generation iPhones. Want Pixel 3a? Amazon is currently throwing in a $100 gift card with the purchase of the XL model at $479.

Prime Day means stellar discounts on Amazon’s Echo devices. So naturally, you’ll be seeing Alexa-enabled gear on our list of top 10 Prime Day deals still available. Deals on Echo speakers and accessories start at $15 for Prime Day, and include the very first price drop on the new Echo Show 5 at $50. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for more details and check out all the other Echo device deals right here.

Amazon is offering deals on a wide selection of its Ring cameras and security systems. Leading the way is the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169. Typically selling for $249, that saves you $80 and brings the price down to within $8 of our previous mention. As the most capable video doorbell in Amazon’s lineup, Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature as well as enhanced motion detection as well so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door. Check out even more deals including new all-time lows on Ring Spotlight Cam Alarm bundle right here.

Kindle E-readers are heavily discounted for Prime Day, and to sweeten the deal even further, Amazon is throwing in a $5 eBook credit and three months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE. This includes the all-new Kindle for $60, which is an Amazon all-time low by $10. The rest of Amazon’s Kindle lineup is also on sale and you can find all of the best deals right here.

Philips Hue deals start at $17.50 for Prime Day and include just about everything in the entire lineup. Headlining this sale is the Philips Hue A19 Smart Multicolor LED Light Bulb for $35. That’s $15 off the going rate and is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Philips Hue bulbs are unmatched in their color accuracy and one of our favorite smart home lighting systems. Today’s offer is a fantastic way to expand your HomeKit lighting setup and add ambiance to your space.

Amazon offers the latest Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $170. It regularly sells for $199. Price reflected at checkout. Apple’s newest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. Opt for the wireless charging model and easily juice up your AirPods on a Qi pad.

Looking for the best Prime Day iPad deals? You’ve come to the right place. Throughout Amazon’s 48-hour event, we’re seeing notable price drops on Apple’s entire current and previous generation iPad lineup. Amazon is price matching many offers at other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Target, making this a great time to upgrade to a new tablet from Apple. Headlining is up to $350 off iPad Pro, but you’ll find even more deals right here.

