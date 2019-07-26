Dr. Panda’s Veggie Garden on iOS/Android for the kids now FREE (Reg. $4)

In our continued effort to make sure you don’t over pay for kids’ apps, we are heading to Dr. Panda’s Veggie Garden. After seeing a collection of highly-rated Toca Boca children’s app drop to $1 each yesterday, we now have a solid freebie to finish the week off. Regularly $4, you can now download Dr. Panda’s Veggie Garden for FREE. This is the first time we have seen the game at no cost on iOS in years. And if your little ones prefer Android, it’s FREE on Google Play as well. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,000 gamers.

You’ll find all the aforementioned Toca Boca apps right here, but you might want to swing by this morning’s roundup as well. We have deals on Gunship Sequel: WW2, Pixomatic photo editor, Solar Walk 2, Forgotten Memories and many more. That’s on top of Neo Monsters for FREE (Reg. $1).

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Veggie Garden: FREE (Reg. $4)

Android: Dr. Panda Veggie Garden: FREE (Reg. $4)

Dr. Panda Veggie Garden:

In Dr. Panda Veggie Garden your little farmer will grow all kinds of veggies and fruits for their very own animal customers!

Kids can cultivate and harvest over 12 different fruits and veggies in Dr. Panda Veggie Garden combining fun with clear educational values. Dr. Panda Veggie Garden makes kids familiar with the process of planting and growing different vegetables and fruits.

With 2 bonus games included! Great learning value for kids and parents alike while having fun!

Dr. Panda

