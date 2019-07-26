Take your creatures in to battle, Neo Monsters for iOS now FREE (Reg. $1)

In Neo Monsters, players must hunt down and collect a series of monsters to go up against other players in unique turn-based battles. The strategy RPG is regularly $1 on the App Store but you can now add it to your iOS library for FREE. It stayed at $1 for nearly a year and this is only the second time we have seen it on sale in 2019. You can create a team of up to 16 monsters and then take them into turn-based 4v4 battles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

Neo Monsters:

Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities. Hunt down the strongest monsters and harness their power, then take the battle online to dominate in exciting PvP battles and leagues! Are you ready to take the challenge?

