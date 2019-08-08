Nintendo 2DS with Super Mario Bros. 2 + FREE game of your choice for $80

Best Buy is now offering the Nintendo 2DS Console with New Super Mario Bros. 2 and an additional Nintendo Selects title for $79.99 shipped. That’s essentially the regular price you’ll find at Amazon but with an extra $20 game thrown in for free. Simply add the console and one of the games on this page to your cart to redeem the special deal. You’ll find games like Ocarina of Time, Luigi’s Mansion, Animal Crossing, Super Mario Land 3D A Link Between Worlds and many more. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

With Switch Lite pre-orders already live ahead of the September release date, some might feel the 2DS doesn’t carry much value anymore. But remember, this is still one of the most affordable ways to access the giant and quite amazing library of 3DS games. It is also one of the more robust models out there, making it an ideal candidate for young kids. The 2DS XL still sells for around $130 or $150 too.

Amazon has Fosman SwitchController Chargers from $11 (Reg. up to $26) today and Switch Online members can play Mario Tennis Aces for free right now.

Nintendo 2DS Console with New Super Mario Bros. 2:

Take gaming fun into your hands with this Nintendo 2DS Super Mario bundle, which features a preloaded fan favorite for fun right out of the box. This Wi-Fi compatible device lets you game with others using a simple connection. This Nintendo 2DS Super Mario bundle can be used with DS and 3DS games to increase your enjoyment.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!