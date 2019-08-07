Switch Online members can now play Mario Tennis Aces free of charge. From now through August 13th (at 11:59pm PT), all Nintendo Switch Online members can download and play through the full game for nothing. All of the progress you make in the free version will carry over to a purchased copy if you choose to brag one. Fortunately, out is also sale via the eShop for those looking to continue playing beyond the 13th. Head below for all the details.

Mario Tennis Aces FREE of Charge:

For those looking to capitalize on the Mario Tennis Aces free promotion, you’ll need to head over to its listing page on the eShop. Nintendo is referring to this full-game download as a “trial” on its digital storefront, but don’t be fooled by the nomenclature here, we have confirmed it is the full game.

Own it for good at 30% off:

As we mentioned above, Mario Tennis Aces is also on sale for $41.99 on the eShop (currently $50 on Amazon) from now through August 20th. While we have seen it drop slightly lower than that in the past, anything around $40 for these first party Switch games is a solid deal. This promotion also let’s you dig in to the full game for free for a few days before deciding whether or not to drop the $40+ down to own it. And again, all of your progress will carry over.

You’ll need to make sure your Nintendo Switch Online membership is in order to take advantage of the Mario Tennis Aces freebie promotion. Fortunately, Twitch Prime is still offering Prime members a full year for free right here. But act soon as time is running out on that particular promotion and you’ll get stuck paying $20 otherwise.

Swing into action and experience the full #MarioTennis Aces game for free on Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! Play now till 8/13 at 11:59pm PT. 🎾 https://t.co/VpmDiWgV6l pic.twitter.com/jkaMbQVeTy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 7, 2019

9to5Toys’ Take:

Mario Tennis Aces free of charge? Sure why not. The whole thing feels a little late to the party considering the game and Nintendo’s online service has been rolling for a while now. But hey, if there are any Switch Online members that haven’t bought this game yet, there ’s probably a reason for it and a freebie like this is sure to entice at least some of them. With Switch Lite on the way and Nintendo’s constant stream of classic games for Switch Online, this is just one more way for Nintendo to push its record breaking console generation even further.

Unleash an arsenal of shots and strategies in all-out tennis battles with friends, family, and fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. Whether you play locally,* online,** or using simple motion controls, intense rallies await! In Adventure mode, experience a new favor of tennis gameplay, with a variety of missions, boss battles and more.

