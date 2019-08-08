Add Starbucks French Roast to your morning routine: 20-oz. for $7.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering a 20-ounce bag of Starbucks French Roast Dark Roast Ground Coffee for $7.59. Opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matching our previous deal mention, this package is regularly up at around $12 or so and is now up to 35% off. Described as a “smoky and singular” flavor, this is a great way to bring that Starbucks experience home without paying those Starbucks prices. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.
Today’s Starbucks deal is even less than the 20-ounce options from Peet’s Coffee and Gevalia, but you could save slightly more with a Seattle’s Best blend. Opting for Subscribe & Save on this 20-oz. package will drop your total down to just over $7 Prime shipped.
A coffee maker you say? We have all kinds of deals on those. The OXO 32-oz. Cold Brew Maker is $40 shipped (20% off), Breville’s Bambino Plus Espresso Machine is $100 off, and here’s the brand new PicoBrew MultiBrew.
Starbucks French Roast Dark Roast Ground Coffee:
- French Roast is smoky and singular–the pure, explosive flavor of our darkest roast
- Darker-roasted coffees have fuller body with robust, bold taste
- Enjoy the Starbucks coffee you love without leaving the house
- For finest taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place
- Each pack includes a 20-ounce bag of ground Starbucks coffee
