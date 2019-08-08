Add Starbucks French Roast to your morning routine: 20-oz. for $7.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering a 20-ounce bag of Starbucks French Roast Dark Roast Ground Coffee for $7.59. Opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matching our previous deal mention, this package is regularly up at around $12 or so and is now up to 35% off. Described as a “smoky and singular” flavor, this is a great way to bring that Starbucks experience home without paying those Starbucks prices. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s Starbucks deal is even less than the 20-ounce options from Peet’s Coffee and Gevalia, but you could save slightly more with a Seattle’s Best blend. Opting for Subscribe & Save on this 20-oz. package will drop your total down to just over $7 Prime shipped.

A coffee maker you say? We have all kinds of deals on those. The OXO 32-oz. Cold Brew Maker is $40 shipped (20% off), Breville’s Bambino Plus Espresso Machine is $100 off, and here’s the brand new PicoBrew MultiBrew.

Starbucks French Roast Dark Roast Ground Coffee:

French Roast is smoky and singular–the pure, explosive flavor of our darkest roast

Darker-roasted coffees have fuller body with robust, bold taste

Enjoy the Starbucks coffee you love without leaving the house

For finest taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place

Each pack includes a 20-ounce bag of ground Starbucks coffee

