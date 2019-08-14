Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone XS/Max Wallet Case from $9, more

Monoprice is currently offering its FORM iPhone XS/Max Leather Wallet Cases in various colors for $11.90 shipped. Or if you’re looking to bring home two of the styles, applying code FORM18 at checkout will drop them down to $9 each. Normally selling for $18, that’s good for a 33% discount and is the best we’ve seen to date. Comprised of high-quality vegan leather and a polycarbonate shell, this case adds three card slots to your iPhone. It also features an integrated stand to make enjoying videos more convenient. Ratings are still coming in on Monoprice’s more recent iPhone accessories, though the brand’s entire lineup of FORM products are well-reviewed.

The FORM™ Wallet Case combines high-quality vegan leather with a strong polycarbonate shell to provide scratch protection and handy, low profile card storage. All FORM cases are meticulously designed and engineered to exacting standards to ensure a snug fit around your device, while providing easy access to buttons, speakers, microphones, cameras, and connectors. The Wallet Case boasts three internal card slots that can hold multiple cards without adding unnecessary bulk, while a strong magnet helps keep the case closed, without becoming a nuisance to repeated access.

