The meditative AR puzzler .projekt hits lowest price ever on iOS: $1 (50% off)

The meditative geometric puzzle game .projekt is now on sale for $1. The highly-rated puzzler is regularly $2 and is now seeing its very first price drop at 50% off. Along with 3D Touch support, haptic feedback mechanics and an augmented reality mode, this one features “100 mind blowing levels” with more to come. And there are no in-app purchases, ads, high-scores or time pressures. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 gamers. More details and gameplay footage below.

This one was made by the same folks behind the highly-rated Evo Explores that is also on sale in today’s roundup. You’ll also find deals on titles like Tower of Fortune 3, True Horror and Rugby Nations 18, among others. In case you missed it, eFootball PES 2020 Mobile is set for release on iOS later this year.

.projekt:

The game requires to look at things differently. Playing .projekt is like taking a geometry lessons but in a fun and relaxing way. .projekt is a great training for your creativity. Imagine how an object looks like from a different point of view to match a silhouette.

