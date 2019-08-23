Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 150W Dual USB Port Power Inverter $12, more

BESTEK (99% positive all-time feedback from 70,500+) via Amazon offers its 150W Dual USB Port Power Inverter for $11.99 Prime shipped when checking out with code MW8EYP3S. Typically selling for $17, that’s good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Able to dish out 150W, this power inverter makes a perfect addition to your on-the-road charging setup. It features two 2.4A USB charging ports alongside an AC outlet for powering everything from a laptop to iPads and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 200 customers.

In need of a higher output version? BESTEK’s Amazon storefront also has its 300W Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter for $31.99 shipped with code VU4WYUTP. That takes $10 off and marks a new low. Alongside the greater output, you’ll also get an extra AC outlet. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 145 shoppers.

BESTEK Power Inverter with 2 USB ports and one AC outlet, only for DC 12V and Car, not applied for DC 24V and airplane use. For charging your iPad, please use the 2.1A USB port and keep the other USB port free. It’s normal for the inverter to become warm to the touch while you are using it, avoid placing the inverter in direct sunlight or next to heat-sensitive materials. Do not use to power high power electric devices such as hair dryers, electric heaters, which might blow a fuse. Only 4.2 x 2.8 x 1.3 inches, space-saving and easy storage, with aluminum shell design, extremely portable and lightweight at only 10 oz+

