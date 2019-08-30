Gift cards up to 25% off: Lowe’s, Southwest Airlines, Krispy Kreme, more

PayPal is now offering some discounted credit towards your next flight and to finish off that DIY project you haven’t got around to yet. More specifically, you can now grab $110 worth of Southwest Airlines credit for $100 or a $100 Lowe’s gift card for $92. Both of which are delivered for free via email. Also, in both cases it appears as though you can add more than one to your cart by hitting the Continue Shopping option after adding the first one. Head below for even more.

While we are also seeing some discounts on iTunes gift cards at Costco, Sam’s Club members are privy to a number of notable offers right now. That includes a giant 25% off at Krispy Kreme, Steak N Shake, Bob Evans and many more. You’ll find our top picks down below.

Sams’ Club Members Only:

$50 Krispy Kreme Gift Card $37.50

$50 Steak N Shake Gift Card $37.50

$50 Bob Evans Gift Card $37.50

And many more…

We are currently seeing some notable gift card deals along with the Labor Day sales as well. Dell, for example, is throwing $100+ gift cards around with 4K TVs and monitor deals right now. Columbia’s Labor Day offering’s include an extra $20 gift card with purchases over $100 as well as up to 25% off a massive selection of gear to prep you for fall.

Lowe’s Gift Cards:

Before you click to continue, you should know this isn’t just a gift card. It’s carte blanche for someone to pursue the dreams they have for their home. A wallet-sized dose of inspiration that grants them permission to improve and enhance. Just thought you should know. Now click away.

