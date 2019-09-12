LEGO Star Wars Imperial Landing Craft drops to $56 (23% off), more from $7

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Landing Craft for $55.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from $72, today’s offer is $8 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This 636-piece creation from a galaxy far, far away measures over 12-inches long and is packed with features like folding wings, plenty of internal compartments and more. It also includes Obi-Wan Kenobi, Imperial Shuttle Pilot and two Sandtrooper minifigures alongside a brick-built R2-D2. Those looking to get their fill of LEGO Dark Side action without emptying their wallet on the new Star Destroyer, this is the way to go. Head below for more LEGO deals from $7.

It may only be September, but we’re also seeing the very first price drop on LEGO’s 2019 City Advent Calendar. At Amazon you’ll be able to pick it up for $24.99, down from its $30 list price. This 234-piece kit includes 24 different creations to assemble as you count down to the holidays. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Speaking of festive LEGO builds, be sure to take a look at the latest Winter Village kit, which has you craft a 1,500-piece Gingerbread House.

More LEGO deals include:

Plus, don’t forget that you can still assemble a $60 discount on LEGO’s 2,800-piece Betrayal at Cloud City set as well as the life-sized Star Wars Porg at $46 (Reg. $70).

Star Wars Imperial Landing Craft features:

Play out galactic adventures with the LEGO Star Wars 75221 Imperial Landing Craft. As seen in Star Wars: A New Hope, this fun Star Wars construction toy has folding wings for flight/landing modes, stud shooters, landing gear, an opening minifigure cockpit and opening top panels with a slide-out access ramp. And with lots of space inside to sit or stand Imperial troops, any Imperial leader will have endless fun shuttling them wherever they’re needed in the galaxy! This cool building toy includes 4 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Obi-Wan Kenobi, an Imperial Shuttle Pilot, a Sandtrooper and a Sandtrooper Squad Leader, plus an R2-D2 droid.

