LEGO’s new Star Wars + Harry Potter Advent Calendars fall to new lows at $33

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars 2019 Advent Calendar Set for $32.88 shipped. Fans of the Wizarding World can also score the Harry Potter version for $32.99. In either case, you’re looking at an 18% discount as well as new all-time lows. It may only be September, but picking up LEGO’s latest advent calendars now will have you prepared for all of the brick-built holiday festivities down the road. Each set includes 24 miniature builds or minifigures which offer a festive spin on a galaxy far, far away or Hogwarts. In past years the annual releases have sold out well before December actually rolled around, so grabbing them now at a discount is the way to go. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

For more LEGO holiday action, be sure to check out the newly-announced 1,500-piece Winter Village Gingerbread House kit. We’re also still seeing the City Advent Calendar on sale for $25, as well as a batch of other LEGO deals including Star Wars, and more.

LEGO Star Wars 2019 Advent Calendar features:

Celebrate the Christmas countdown with the 75245 LEGO® Star Wars™ kids’ Advent Calendar 2019. Behind each door is a LEGO brick character, starship, vehicle or other themed collectibles, plus 2 exclusive, Christmas-themed LEGO figures. When all the doors have been opened, there’s even a foldout playmat with colorful Ahch-To Island scene for kids to play out epic Star Wars adventures. This great Christmas gift idea is a fun way to get fans of all ages excited about the holidays.

