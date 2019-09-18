Trapeze your way through Drop The Chicken 2’s circus puzzles for FREE on iOS

Help Chuck the Chicken escape from the evil circus monkey ring master and get his girlfriend back at the same time. Players will have to move acrobatic tools and make use of physics-based mechanics to “bounce off elephants, shoot out of cannons” and trapeze their way through the evil monkey’s puzzles. I would pay $3 for that, but you won’t have to. Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus is now available for free on the App Store for a limited time, a price we have only tracked twice before today across 2019. This one carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,800 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: FREE (Reg. $3)

Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus :

Your mission is to cunningly plan Chucks journey to the dive pool while catching all the bugs along the way. Drag the acrobatic tools into place, swipe the switch and watch Chuck bounce off elephants, shoot out of cannons, do a trapeze act with monkey’s and fly around the levels like a master acrobat. Our hero ‘Chuck The Chicken’ has been captured by the circus’s evil monkey ring master and he must perform his way through each of the levels to win his girlfriend back.

