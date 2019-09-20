Tegu’s Prism Magnetic Wooden Block Set with Pocket Pouch now $18 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the 6-piece Tegu Pocket Pouch Prism Magnetic Wooden Block Set for $18.07. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 direct, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on any color option. Fully compatible with all other Tegu magnetic wood block sets, it is designed to enhance motor skills and pattern recognition in the early development stages. Tegu’s lineup contains no harmful toxins or small pieces. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great alternative that will keep you in the Tegu magnetic eco-system is the 6-piece Travel Pal Magnetic Wooden Block Sets. They start at under $10 Prime shipped and feature various themes including a whale, hummingbird, a jet plane, and more.

You'll also want to check out these volume-safe Bluetooth headphones designed for kids, not to mention the new Timberland x Spongebob Squarepants line.

Tegu Pocket Pouch Magnetic Wooden Block Set:

NEW Tegu colorway: Blossom. Fully Compatible with ALL other Tegu Magnetic Wooden Sets

The perfect toy for building on-the-go! Whether in the car, plane, the diaper bag, the purse, or at the restaurant, now you can “thinker” wherever you are

Tegu support a child’s development over time through play: enhanced fine motor skills, pattern recognition, balance, sense of scale, imaginative play, problem solving, storytelling.

Tegu Blocks are curiously attractive and perfect for those seeking toys supporting open-ended and unscripted play.

