Anker has brought its latest projector to market with the new Nebula Apollo. Following the brand’s previous releases, this version comes in an even smaller footprint with a touch panel for a familiar experience. This is the first projector from Anker with such technology and one that is sure to find its way to subsequent releases from the brand. On top of that, you’ll find the usual selection of built-in streaming services that have become commonplace for Anker’s projectors. Hit the jump to learn more along with a deal for $50 off the launch price.

Anker unveils Nebula Apollo projector

The latest from Anker arrives with a design made to fit in your hand. But don’t be fooled, it can push a 100-inch image, offering plenty of screen space for home theaters and more. On the backside, you’ll find HDMI and USB connectivity but AirPlay and Bluetooth are also an option.

Like those that have come before it, a built-in battery provides enough juice for a full movie. Anker is rating around four hours of use on a full charge. Streaming services on this model include Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, although you can use the various ports and wireless connectivity to transfer additional content if needed.

Here’s a full look at the spec sheet:

Seamless Touch Controls: Browse your entertainment with pinpoint precision. Apollo’s transparent touch panel gives you the power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.

Clear Picture: See every detail of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more in remarkable clarity with Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp and expansive 100” image.

Enhanced Playtime: Apollo delivers 4 hours of video playtime one a single charge, enough for a midnight Netflix binge.

Android 7.1: Download and stream YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and more straight to Apollo without the need to connect additional devices.

Launch day deal

Anker is retailing the new Nebula Apollo for $379.99 but you can save an extra $50 and drop the price to $329.99 shipped when applying promo code APOLLOGO at checkout. That’s of course the first discount we’ve tracked and a great way to dive into the world of Anker’s Nebula portable home theater lineup.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker continues to crank out affordable home theater projectors which we’ve come to love over the years thanks to a blend of low prices and notable features. Look for Anker to continue to test the waters here in the coming years as batteries improve and streaming services grow in popularity thanks to major new players in the space.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!