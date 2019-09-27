iOttie’s new Easy One Touch Connect lets you summon Alexa on the road at $60

Amazon offers the iOttie Easy One Touch Connect with built-in Alexa for $59.95 shipped. Usually selling for $70, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. iOttie’s Easy One Touch Connect takes the brand’s popular dashboard mount and adds Alexa into the picture. So not only will it hold your iPhone or Android device in view, but also be able to summon Amazon’s voice assistant for playing music, turning on smart lights accessories as you arrive home, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers and you can get a more in-depth look in our announcement coverage.

Want to bring Alexa to your car on a tighter budget? Anker’s Roav Viva will run you $32 at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Pair this accessory with Mpow’s highly-rated phone mount at $9 and you’ll make out with an extra $19 in savings compared to the featured deal.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing iOttie’s iTap 2 CD Slot Car Mount on sale $20 (Reg. $25). Be sure to swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more discounted gear for your handset.

iOttie Easy One Touch Connect features:

The Easy One Touch Connect with Alexa built-in is a smartphone car mount engineered to provide drivers with access to tens of thousands of Alexa skills on the road. With Alexa, you can ask to get driving directions, play music, place calls, listen to audio books, hear the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and more—all while you keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Lock and release smartphones in seconds with the U.S. patented Easy One Touch mechanism, which automatically holds devices securely when engaging the trigger button. Explore new roads with the Easy One Touch Connect with Alexa Built-in.

