Smartphone Accessories: myCharge HubPlus Power Bank $55 (32% off), more

myCharge’s official Amazon storefront offers its HubPlus 6700mAh Portable Charger and Power Bank for $54.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $80, it just dropped to $60, and the added promotion ups the saving to 32% in total. Today’s offer is the second best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Armed with built-in Lightning and microUSB charging cables, HubPlus is a convenient way to refuel your device on-the-go. There’s also a 2.4A USB port. Plus, it touts an integrated wall plug, so recharging the internal 6700mAh battery is a cinch. It carries a 4/5 star rating from 600 customers.

The myCharge Hub Portable Charger External Battery Pack Power Banks are the perfect charging solution for powering up multiple devices at once anytime, anywhere. Ideal for the commuter, traveler or adventurer and a must have in your bag for those times in need of a quick power boost and a convenient portable connection.

Keeping charged on the go with these all-in-one power stations has never been easier with the two integrated charging cables for added convenience and effortless charging. All models feature a power supply light indicator displaying remaining power level as well as a built-in USB port and foldable wall prongs (except Mini) for easy battery recharging.