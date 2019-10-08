The 2019 Nintendo Switch Consoles are down to $268 for today only (Reg. $300)

For today only, SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the new 2019 model Nintendo Switch Console in Grey or Neon Red/Blue for $267.70 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Nintendo’s latest model Switch is regularly $300 and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked thus far. Today’s deal is about $8 under yesterday’s mention and the current best we can find. For those unfamiliar, Nintendo released a newer version of the standard model Switch with a longer battery life and other enhancements. Here’s how to tell the difference between the two. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Already have a Switch and prefer one of those new Lite models? No problem. You can still use the code above to knock $30 off the going rate on all three colorways. Although you will get hit with a $10 delivery fee, this is the current best price around. Do yourself a favor and go hit up our hands-on review of Nintendo’s latest right here.

Then go head over to this morning’s games roundup for deals on Switch games like The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Party, Collection of Mana, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and more.

Nintendo Switch Console:

Get the gaming system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like. Includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, and left and right Joy‑Con controllers in a contrasting gray. Also includes all the extras you need to get started. At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!