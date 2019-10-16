Save upwards of $720 on Apple’s previous generation 27-inch 5K iMac

- Oct. 16th 2019 2:24 pm ET

0

B&H is currently offering Apple’s previous generation 27-inch 5K iMac 3.8GHz/8GB/2TB for $1,579 shipped. Having originally sold for $2,299, today’s offer is $20 under the lowest we’ve seen prior to this. For comparison, Apple will currently sell you a refurbished model for $1,869. Apple’s 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, which is driven by a 3.8GHz i5 processor and an AMD graphics card. You’ll find dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, and more. Despite being the previous generation model, this is still a more than capable prosumer-grade content creation machine. Plus, with the 2TB Fusion drive, there’s room for all of your documents, photos, videos, and more.

Now a perfect way to cash in some of that the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk setup. 

Those rocking a MacBook Pro who could use an upgrade in the desktop department should check out Samsung’s 32-inch Curved 1440p Monitor. Right now it’s $150 off and on sale for $320. Or if you’re just in need of a new desk altogether, we’ve spotted one for $88 (Reg. $120).

Apple 27-inch 5K iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 5K visuals into its sleek, 5mm thin, mid 2017 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display. With a 5120 x 2880 screen resolution, this iMac provides 1 billion colors and 500 nits of brightness, which is 43% brighter than the previous model. The Retina 5K display also features a wider color gamut.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go