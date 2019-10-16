Save upwards of $720 on Apple’s previous generation 27-inch 5K iMac

B&H is currently offering Apple’s previous generation 27-inch 5K iMac 3.8GHz/8GB/2TB for $1,579 shipped. Having originally sold for $2,299, today’s offer is $20 under the lowest we’ve seen prior to this. For comparison, Apple will currently sell you a refurbished model for $1,869. Apple’s 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, which is driven by a 3.8GHz i5 processor and an AMD graphics card. You’ll find dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, and more. Despite being the previous generation model, this is still a more than capable prosumer-grade content creation machine. Plus, with the 2TB Fusion drive, there’s room for all of your documents, photos, videos, and more.

Now a perfect way to cash in some of that the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk setup.

Those rocking a MacBook Pro who could use an upgrade in the desktop department should check out Samsung’s 32-inch Curved 1440p Monitor. Right now it’s $150 off and on sale for $320. Or if you’re just in need of a new desk altogether, we’ve spotted one for $88 (Reg. $120).

Apple 27-inch 5K iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 5K visuals into its sleek, 5mm thin, mid 2017 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display. With a 5120 x 2880 screen resolution, this iMac provides 1 billion colors and 500 nits of brightness, which is 43% brighter than the previous model. The Retina 5K display also features a wider color gamut.

