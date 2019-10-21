Mechanical clicks + RGB await in ASUS’ ROG Strix Flare: $130 (Reg. $160), more

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Flare RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is among the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked. This keyboard sports Aura Sync, allowing you to customize its look with access to the millions of colors and a large variety of dynamic lighting effects. When it comes to typing, you’ll find Cherry MX Red switches in tow, offering a ‘strong tactile feedback with an audible click’. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable gaming peripherals include:

Save a large bundle when opting for Logitech’s G213 Gaming Keyboard. It currently costs just under $42, but forfeits well-known Cherry MX Red switches. Personalization options allow users to pick from 16.8 million colors that can be displayed across 5 lighting zones.

If this is for a gaming PC, don’t miss out on the deal we found on an AMD Ryzen 3 + ASRock motherboard combo. Also, have a look at the monitor discounts we unraveled earlier this morning, which happen to include Samsung’s innovative Space Monitor.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare features:

Cherry MX RGB switches for faster response times and enhanced gaming performance

100 percent anti ghosting, full key rollover, and onboard memory for on the fly macro recording

Customizable logo badge for adding your own flare to your gaming station

ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting features a nearly endless spectrum of colors with the ability to synchronize effects across an ever expanding ecosystem of AURA Sync enabled products

Integrated media controls keep your hands on the keyboard during intense gaming sessions

