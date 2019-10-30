After reviewing what we expect from its Black Friday event this year, the Kohl’s 2019 Toy Book has now arrived. It is common at this time of year for the major retailers to release gift guides and toy books to give shoppers an idea of the hottest ticket items for the holidays. After seeing Target’s toy guide and some others, we now have the 16-page Kohl’s guide for 2019. Take a closer look down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While we are expecting it to begin offering better Kohl’s cash values sitewide for Black Friday, it is still advertising the usual $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $15 spent in the 2019 Toy Book. However, while there will be some exclusions (details are still thin), the retailer will be offering an extra 20% off certain items between November 1st and 6th. Stay locked to our Kohl’s and Black Friday 2019 Guides for the best early deals starting at the top of next month.

Kohl’s 2019 Toy Book

Now on the toys. The Kohl’s 2019 Toy Book is headlined by Star Wars merchandise, Disney toys, L.O.L Surprise kits, and the usual smattering of LEGO. While there are only a couple of LEGO items in its top 10 toys of the year picks, everyone’s favorite brick building platform received its 2-page spread this year. Covering everything from Star Wars and Jurassic Park, to Harry Potter, Ninjago, and Frozen II building kits, Kohl’s is also offering exclusive $10 Kohl’s cash bonuses on specific kits throughout the holidays. Although there is a chance, those offers could get better as we approach the end of next month. And you’ll find more details as well as all of our major LEGO predictions for Black Friday 2019 right here.

Unlike Target and Amazon, the Kohl’s 2019 Toy Book isn’t pushing the limit here with the inclusion of TVs and other electronics. However, it looks like it will also be offering some notable deals on gaming consoles this year as it is already advertising exclusive Kohl’s cash deals on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Among its top 10 toy picks of 2019, you’ll find Barbie kits, Hot Wheels playsets, and more. But most of these picks are just Kohl’s exclusives. On top of that, you’ll see a couple Nerf blasters, a series fo Fisher-Price sets for toddlers, some classic board games, and even some Play-Doh kits and more.

Take a Closer Look:

Source: BestBlackFriday

Keep up with 9to5Toys before and during Black Friday

As always, we’ll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday extensively over the next six weeks. You can stay up to date by following us on Twitter and downloading our iOS app. For the best game deals, be sure to bookmark our guide, which will be updated continuously throughout Thanksgiving week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!