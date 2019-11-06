Gift cards up to 20% off: Steak ‘n Shake, Lowe’s and Southwest Airlines

We have now spotted a series of notable gift card deals courtesy of PayPal. Its digitally delivered gift cards do so for free and are now up to 20% off. Today’s deals are headlined by discounted credit from Steak ‘n Shake, Lowe’s and Southwest Airlines so you can get discounts on meals, DIY projects and holiday traveling. You’ll find all of the deals down below the fold.

Today’s Best Gift Card Deals:

Now as usual, it is always a good idea to have some discounted credit on hand for when the big-time Black Friday sales come around. Scoring a discounted BJ’s Inner Circle membership is also a good idea considering the retailer just dropped its 2019 holiday ad. There are also some solid Google Pixel 4/XL promotions running right now that will net you up to $100 in gift cards as well as some free credit offers on iPhone from Verizon.

Lowe’s Gift Cards:

Before you click to continue, you should know this isn’t just a gift card. It’s carte blanche for someone to pursue the dreams they have for their home. A wallet-sized dose of inspiration that grants them permission to improve and enhance. Just thought you should know. Now click away.

