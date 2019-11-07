Today’s Best Game Deals: Plants Vs. Zombies Neighborville $27, XCOM 2 $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville on Xbox for $26.70 shipped. Regularly $40 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is the first notable deal we have tracked on the latest Plants Vs. Zombies game. Join the “age-old battle between plants and zombies with 20 fully customizable classes,” three free-roam regions, and one PvE mode. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including XCOM 2, Tales of Vesperia, Crypt of the NecroDancer, FIFA 20, Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2, and many more.
More game/console deals:
- XCOM 2 $5 (Reg. $20+) | eBay Daily Deals
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Switch $4 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- FIFA 20 $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Castlevania Requiem from $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Hotline Miami Collection Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25) | eShop
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $30 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Tennis Aces $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $44 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 from $14.50 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Nioh 2 Pre-orders now live at $60 | Amazon
- God of War $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
Lock-in another year of PlayStation Plus for $39 today (Reg. $60)
Luigi’s Mansion 3 First Impressions: Satisfying gameplay and gorgeous graphics
Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more
Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more
Black Friday Gaming: We predict this year’s Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft deals
