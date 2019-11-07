Today’s Best Game Deals: Plants Vs. Zombies Neighborville $27, XCOM 2 $5, more

- Nov. 7th 2019 9:40 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville on Xbox for $26.70 shipped. Regularly $40 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is the first notable deal we have tracked on the latest Plants Vs. Zombies game. Join the “age-old battle between plants and zombies with 20 fully customizable classes,” three free-roam regions, and one PvE mode. The rest of today’s best deals are down below including XCOM 2, Tales of Vesperia, Crypt of the NecroDancer, FIFA 20, Mega Man X Collection 1 + 2, and many more. 

