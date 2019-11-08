Just $10 snags Targus’ 15-inch MacBook Pro-wielding City Backpack (Save 66%)

Best Buy is offering the Targus City Laptop Backpack for $9.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This backpack has enough space for 15.6-inch laptops, making it a solid choice for anyone wielding a MacBook, ChromeBook, portable PC, or an iPad Pro (currently on sale). A zippered front pocket gives owners several compartments to stow small electronics. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Take organization to a whole new level when picking up Cocoon’s Grid-IT! Organizer. At only $7, this makes for an inexpensive, yet extremely convenient addition to your new backpack. I’ve been using Cocoon gear for years and have yet to find anything that beats it’s organizational capabilities.

Browse today’s headphone deals to see if there’s an option you’d like to stow in that new backpack. We’ve got Skullcandy Hesh priced at $50 alongside Apple’s Powerbeats3 and Studio3 from $90.

Targus City Laptop Backpack features:

Be a travel-savvy urban professional with this 15.6-inch black Targus City laptop backpack. Its zippered front pocket provides quick access to travel essentials, and it has a water bottle pocket on both sides to maximize outer storage. This lightweight Targus City laptop backpack has reflective accents for convenient night visibility.

