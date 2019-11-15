Logitech’s G512 SE Gaming Keyboard drops to new Amazon low at $70 (30% off)

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G512 SE Lightsync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Also on sale at Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from Logitech right now, that’s good for a 30% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring mechanical switches, this gaming keyboard sports built-in media controls. You’ll also be able to customize its RGB backlighting thanks to Logitech’s companion software. There’s a USB passthrough port as well, which makes it easy to connect a mouse and more to your machine. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

For a more affordable first step into the world of gaming keyboards, consider the Cynosa Chroma model at $44. For $26 less than the featured deal, you’ll still be bringing a similar typing form factor to your battlestation. Though you’ll be giving up the true mechanical switches, USB passthrough port, and some other higher-end features.

Need a new mousepad? Right now we’re seeing a highly-rated one sell for just $5 at Amazon. Also, don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review of Audio-Technica’s wireless gaming headset.

Logitech G512 SE Gaming Keyboard features:

Take out your opponents in a shootout with this Logitech G Series Special Edition mechanical gaming keyboard. The RGB backlighting lets you play comfortably in dim light, while the mechanical switches provide ultra-precise tactile feedback. This Logitech G Series Special Edition mechanical gaming keyboard features a 1ms response rate to give you an edge in the battlefield.

