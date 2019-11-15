Today only, Powerbeats Pro hit $195.50 with $68 back for future use ($318 value)

Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Apple Powerbeats Pro in Black, Navy, or Ivory for $195.49 shipped when coupon code XP15STORE has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. You’ll also receive 35% back in Rakuten points, which yields $68.42 that can be used on your next Rakuten purchase. Points expire 180 days after today’s purchase ships, giving you six months to find a way to spend them, which shouldn’t be hard considering Rakuten’s Black Friday promotions are right around the corner. This deal is $54 off the going rate for Powerbeats Pro alone at Amazon and when tallying the included points it’s easily the best value we’ve tracked. Powerbeats Pro deliver the seamless pairing features found in AirPods while delivering a form-factor that’s focused on sports and fitness. With the included case, owners will bag up to 24-hours of playback. Integration of Apple’s H1 chip lets users to take advantage of “Hey Siri” functionality. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’d prefer an AirPods-like look without the high price, have a look at Happy Plugs Air for $90. After spending some time with them, I wrote a review and deemed them a viable alternative given their incredibly competitive price point and surprisingly compact carrying case.

Oh and ICYMI, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are also on sale. Like the featured deal, these have an Apple chip inside that makes pairing and device-switching a breeze. Pick out your favorite colorway today for $150 (Reg. $180).

Apple Powerbeats Pro features:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause

