The annual Pad & Quill Black Friday sale is now live, and one of our favorite Apple accessory makers is offering one of the most notable sitewide sales we have tracked. Usually sitting in the 15 to 25% off range, maybe 30% when you’re lucky, the 2019 Black Friday sale is offering up to 35% off. If you have had your eye on any of Pad & Quill’s gorgeous leather iPhone or iPad gear, messenger bags or desk accessories, new releases for otherwise, now is the time make a move. All the details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Pad & Quill Black Friday Sale

Whether it’s a new Apple Watch strap, iPhone 11 case, or cover for your MacBook Pro 16-inch, Pad & Quill has you covered (with 25-year warranties, and handmade leather materials, among other things). It’s hard to go wrong in this year’s Pad & Quill Black Friday sale, but you will find some notable options down below. And remember, on top of the already marked down items you’ll find across the entire site, use code X at checkout to knock an additional 10% off your order. Free shipping is available on just about everything sitewide.

Black Friday Apple Watch Band Deals

Considering the fantastic Apple Watch Series 4/5 deals we are already tracking for Black Friday, a gorgeous new Pad & Quill strap might be in order. Fortunately, they are all on sale. The leather Lowry Cuff Edition Apple Watch Band is regularly $100, but you can knock the price down to just $71.96 shipped using the code above. Designed with a full-grain leather top and a soft leather lining, it is compatible with all 42 & 44mm Apple Watches. You’ll also find marine-grade stitching and that impressive 25-year warranty on the leather. Browse the rest of Pad & Quill’s Apple Watch bands right here.

Plus much more

Also available as part of the Pad & Quill Black Friday sale, the brand new 16-inch Aria MacBook cases (launch coverage here), which are now starting from $108 (Reg. $150).

Lowry Cuff Edition Apple Watch Band:

This carefully crafted cuff features our durable American full-grain leather along with a supple-soft and amazingly strong leather lining for even greater comfort and durability. The leather ages with use and becomes a true one-of-a-kind work of art. Intricate stitching with our UV-resistant marine-grade thread (the same thread used in parachutes and sails), paired with our nearly-unbreakable forged brass hardware means this band will long outlive your Apple Watch. No really, it will.

