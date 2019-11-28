Black Friday microphone deals from $14: Blue Yeti Nano, Shure, Razor, more

Amazon is offering the Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Microphone for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is matching our mention from Prime Day as well as the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. Best Buy is charging over $85 right now. The Nano combines everything from the popular Snowball line in to a more compact and familiar form-factor. Ideal for home recording, podcasting or game streaming, it has a no-latency headphone output, on-board monitor volume control, and its internal converters provide up to 24-bit/48kHz recording resolutions. Rated 4+ stars. More Black Friday microphone deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Black Friday Microphone Deals:

If you’re looking to kit out your game streaming rig today, then you’ll definitely want to hit up our giant early Black Friday PC Gaming sales roundup and today’s Gold Box PC game gear sale. Although if it’s the perfect home studio you’re after, a run through our collection of holiday audio recording gear price drops can save you thousands.

Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic:

Perfect for podcasting, game streaming, Skype calls, YouTube or music

No-latency headphone output, headphone volume and mic mute

Standard threading for radius III shock mount and/or compass boom arm

Plug ‘N play-mac and PC compatible

Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns; supports sample rates up to 24-bit/48kHz

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!