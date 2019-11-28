Razer’s Blade 15 is a monster of a gaming laptop, now at new lows from $1,800

- Nov. 28th 2019 7:07 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering Razer’s Blade 15 lineup from $1,800 shipped. While most models are on sale, we’d have to recommend picking up the 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB model for $2,399.99. That’s down $200 from its regular rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With Intel’s 9th generation, 6-core i7 processor and NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2070 graphics card, this computer is made to game. You’ll also find a 1080p 240Hz display here, making sure that your framerates are always high. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Shop all of Razer’s Blade 15s here.

If you’d rather supply your own graphics card, or just prefer a smaller machine, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a great alternative. It’s currently on sale for $900, which is down from its $1,100 going rate. We also have several other Razer peripherals on sale in our roundup from a few days ago, so be sure to give that a look!

Looking for something else? We have quite a few PC gaming deals going right now from processors to storage, pre-built machines, monitors, and more.

Razer Blade 15 features:

  • Futureproof Design: Supports SSD and dual-channel memory upgradeability, Thunderbolt 3 enabled, compatible with Razer Core X external GPU enclosures for additional graphics power
  • Biometric Security: Supports Windows Hello instant facial unlock
  • Customizable RGB Individual Key Lighting: Includes 16.8 million colors available with multiple preset profiles
  • Summary: 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H 6 core processor w/ 2.6GHz/4.5GHz (base/max turbo), NVIDIA GeForce 2070 RTX Max-Q, 15.6″ FHD 240Hz matte display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Black Friday 2019 Razer

