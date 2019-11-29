Amazon offers up to 35% off Hot Wheels, Barbie, and more with deals from $6

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% on Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price. Prices are starting from under $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at three full pages of discounted toys, just about all of which with solid reviews and come from well-known brands. This is a great opportunity to get some holiday gift shopping done with loads of Amazon all-time lows and solid price drops on Hot Wheels sets, Barbie kits and much more. Swing down below the fold for our top picks from today’s Amazon toy sale.
Black Friday Kids’ Toy Deals:
- Hot Wheels City T-Rex Rampage $29 (Reg. $45)
- Hot Wheels Spin Storm Track Set $29 (Reg. $41)
- Fisher-Price Mickey Mouse Clubhouse $14 (Reg. $22+)
- Hot Wheels Toy Story 4 Bundle Vehicles $15.50 (Reg. $23)
- Hot Wheels Track Builder Total Turbo Takeover $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Construx Call of Duty WWII Battle Pack $29 (Reg. $40+)
- Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz $8 (Reg. $13)
- Barbie Glam Getaway House $26 (Reg. $40)
- Barbie Fairytale Dress Up $14 (Reg. $20)
- And many more…
We are also tracking a massive collation of Black Friday board game deals from $5 Prime shipped on top of a wide selection of pre-school toys starting at $4. But whatever you do, be sure to visit our Black Friday LEGO kit deals where you’ll find loads of kits from $6 Prime shipped.
Hot Wheels Spin Storm Track Set:
- Instant smashing and crashing action will inspire fun storytelling and imaginative play.
- Collisions in three different crash zones for 1 to 2 players with dual controllers.
- Cool motorized booster for multi-car action and crazy loops and racing track for competing with friends.
- Connects to other Hot Wheels track (sold separately) for building a world of track.
- Great gift for kids 6 years and older.
