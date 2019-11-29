Black Friday board game deals from $5: Sorry!, Monopoly, Clue, Trouble, more

While Black Friday comes along with the best deals in tech of the year, it also has some rock-bottom offers on board game classics. Amazon is now offering Sorry! for $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $9 or more, today’s deal is new Amazon all-time low and is the lowest total we can find. This is the Hasbro classic we all know and love. It includes the board itself, 12 Sorry pawns, 44 cards and everything else you need to get started. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more Black Friday board games/vintage toy deals.

On top of a slew of new deals, some of the pre-Black Friday offers we were tracking have dropped even lower for the big day. You’ll find several options in the list below starting from $5 or less including Amazon lows on Settlers of Catan, Monopoly Sonic The Hedgehog Edition and much more.

Black Friday Board Game Deals:

Amazon is also offering a wide selection of pre-schooler toys starting at $4 right now with deals from Tonka, Hape, Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, LeapFrog and many more. That’s on top of our ever-growing list of Black Friday LEGO kit deals from $6 Prime shipped.

Sorry! Board Game:

Party it up, and surprise guests at your next event with laugh out loud game from Hasbro gaming

Nostalgic tabletop gameplay meets interactive digital content for an immersive gaming experience

Hasbro gaming imagines and produces games that are perfect for every age, taste, and event

Includes game board, 12 Sorry Pawns, 44 cards, and instructions

