Kingdom Rush iOS deals now live for Black Friday starting from $1 (Reg. $5)

We are now tracking several holiday offers on Ironhide’s popular Kingdom Rush series. Garnering hundreds of thousands of 4+ star reviews, these games are among the best tower defense titles on any mobile platform. The latest in the series, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, is now on sale for $2.99, down from the usual $5. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. With over 18 tower (plus unit combos), 25 stages across 5 worlds, 60+ deadly enemies, and loads of upgrade possibilities, this is one TD title fans of the genre won’t want to miss. But there are even more Kingdom Rush and ironside titles on sale down below.

This is the day you’ve been waiting for and we are tracking hundreds of the best iOS and Mac app deals at big-time discounts. On top of some of the best productivity apps like Deliveries, Tweetbot, Pixelmator, Readdle apps and more, there are a countless number of mobile games on sale too. R.B.I. Baseball 19, TheoTown, FINAL FANTASY, NBA 2K20, and Shadowmatic are just a few of them. Also be sure to score up to 20% off App Store Gift Cards to get even deeper deals.

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $2 (Reg. $5)

Kingdom Rush Vengeance:

Vez’nan the powerful almighty wizard has returned! Embark on an epic journey as you gather his army and fulfill his devious plans… muahaha. Get ready to show the Kingdom who the real boss is! Fight your way as you conquer the new and the good old realms. Face empires of mighty enemies and clash against supreme bosses in this classic tower defense full of humor and epicness!

