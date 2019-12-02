Cyber Monday discounts WD desktop, portable, and gaming hard drives from $90

- Dec. 2nd 2019 8:56 am ET

Amazon has a selection of WD desktop, portable, and gaming hard drives on sale today for Cyber Monday with deals starting at $89.99 shipped. Our top pick is the WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $99.99. Down from $150, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats the last price drop by $20, and marks a new Amazon low. Wrapped in a rugged dual material plastic and metal casing, WD’s P10 Game Drive lets you expand your console’s storage pool with 5TB of additional space. That equates to 125 digital titles, meaning you won’t have to worry about running out of storage even after downloading plenty of the latest and greatest releasesRated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More below.

Other notable WD storage deals include:

WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive features:

The WD Black P10 Game Drive gives your console or PC the performance-enhancing tools it needs to keep your competitive edge. It’s a top-tier external HDD in available in capacities up to 5TB, built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their console or PC by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Now, with WD_Black P10 Game Drive, you can drive your game the way you choose.

