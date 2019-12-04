Today’s Best Game Deals: SEGA Classics Switch $15, Dishonored 2 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, you can now download the SEGA Genesis Classics collection for $14.99 on Nintendo Switch. Regularly $30 at Amazon and the Nintendo eShop, today’s deal is a solid 50% price drop and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the Switch version. This collection will add over 50 SEGA classics to your Nintendo library in one fell swoop including Sonic titles, Streets of Rage 2, and the Phantasy Star series as well as more “arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzles, old favorites and hidden gems.” You can also still score Black Friday pricing on the SEGA Genesis Mini console at $50 right now too (within $5 lowest doorbuster offers). Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Dishonored 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Outer Worlds, Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna, Mario Tennis Aces and more.

