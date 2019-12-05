Today’s Gold Box Magformers sale has building kits from $11 (Up to 40% off)

- Dec. 5th 2019 7:58 am ET

Get this deal
40% off from $11
0

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Magformers magnetic blocks and building kits. Prices start from just over $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just about everything in today’s sale carries 4+ star ratings and is now at notable holiday pricing. Ranging from basic Paw Patrol sets for the toddlers up to more involved STEAM-worthy kits for the older kids, today’s sale is packed full of Magformers deals for all your holiday gifting needs. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

While we are on the subject, everyone’s favorite building kits from LEGO are on sale from $9 right now. You’ll find Avengers and Star Wars sets among others right here, but be sure to check out our feature on the LEGO Advent calendars too. Then go score yourself a baby Yoda Funko POP! while you still can.

Clicformers Speed Wheel:

  • The original and authentic Clicformers. Build with 22 Clicformers blocks and 12 Accessories.
  • STEM Accredited by STEM.org. Perfect for brain development, critical thinking and education.
  • Develop color and shape recognition, fine motor skills and problem-solving ability.
  • Compatible with all Clicformers shapes and accessories. Super strong, safe and durable BPA-free High Quality ABS plastic. Conforms to CE, ASTM and EN71

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
40% off from $11

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Magformers

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard