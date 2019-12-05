Today’s Gold Box Magformers sale has building kits from $11 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Magformers magnetic blocks and building kits. Prices start from just over $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just about everything in today’s sale carries 4+ star ratings and is now at notable holiday pricing. Ranging from basic Paw Patrol sets for the toddlers up to more involved STEAM-worthy kits for the older kids, today’s sale is packed full of Magformers deals for all your holiday gifting needs. Head below for our top picks from the sale.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- 16-piece Vehicle Wow Set $20 (Reg. $40)
- 144-piece Deluxe Building Set $95 (Reg. $135+)
- 50-piece Amazing Police Set $18 (Reg. $25+)
- 36-piece Paw Patrol Pull Up $25 (Reg. $41)
- 34-piece Clicformers Speed Wheel $11 (Reg. $16+)
- 55-piece Space Episode Set $30 (Reg. $80+)
- And many more…
While we are on the subject, everyone’s favorite building kits from LEGO are on sale from $9 right now. You’ll find Avengers and Star Wars sets among others right here, but be sure to check out our feature on the LEGO Advent calendars too. Then go score yourself a baby Yoda Funko POP! while you still can.
Clicformers Speed Wheel:
- The original and authentic Clicformers. Build with 22 Clicformers blocks and 12 Accessories.
- STEM Accredited by STEM.org. Perfect for brain development, critical thinking and education.
- Develop color and shape recognition, fine motor skills and problem-solving ability.
- Compatible with all Clicformers shapes and accessories. Super strong, safe and durable BPA-free High Quality ABS plastic. Conforms to CE, ASTM and EN71
