Score NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router at $139 (30% off), more from $11

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $139 shipped. Normally selling for $200, like you’ll currently find at Best Buy, today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. As one of the company’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers, the Nighthawk AX4 supports up to 3Gb/s network throughput across 16 simultaneous download channels. That means even when the whole family is over, NETGEAR’s router won’t break a sweat. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,380 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $11.

Other networking gear discounts include:

If you’re in search for a more powerful mesh Wi-Fi package, you’re in luck because right now Linksys’ Velop Tri-Band System is 30% off at $280. We’re also seeing TP-Link’s 802.11n extender on sale for $12 right now.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR® Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router, built with the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, provides greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk® AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

