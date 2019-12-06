Amazon currently offers the LEGO Overwatch Junkrat and Roadhog Kit for $39.99 shipped. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 20%, is one of the first times we’ve seen this set on sale, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Arguably the coolest part about this 380-piece set is the inclusion of a Roadhog BigFig, who makes an appearance in the LEGO world for the first time here. There’s also an exclusive Junkrat figure alongside a Junkertown sign and chopper bike. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals from $6.

Continuing the Overwatch vibes, today Walmart is getting in on the brick-built action by offering the LEGO Bastion kit for $34.99 once added to your cart. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats previous mentions by $5, and marks a new all-time low. This 602-piece kit stands over 10-inches tall and recreates the lovable Omnic from the Blizzard title. The build is fully posable and can convert into the character’s sentry mode, too. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Don’t forget to check out our ongoing coverage of LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars. Today we also got a first look at the latest Creator Expert set which assembles a 2,500-piece modular bookshop.

And speaking of Overwatch, right now Amazon is taking up to 60% off a selection of Nendoroid figures from the game, alongside Marvel, Disney, and other characters from $20.

LEGO Overwatch Junkrat and Roadhog Kit features:

Now your favorite Overwatch® fan can build a part of Junkertown out of LEGO® bricks with the 75977 Junkrat & Roadhog set. Based on the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this Overwatch toy set recreates the apocalyptic atmosphere of Junkertown, a highly popular Overwatch map.

