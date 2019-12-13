Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man GOTY $15, DMC 5 $20, AC Odyssey $15, more

- Dec. 13th 2019 9:41 am ET

0
In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for $14.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40, this is matching the popular Black Friday price and is the best we can find. Although it hasn’t happened yet, we could very well see this price get matched on Amazon at any moment. This version includes the entire main game as well as The City That Never Sleeps DLC story campaign and more. We have a huge selection of game deals down below in celebration of the Game Awards where the new Xbox Series X was officially unveiled. Those include Mega Man 11, Octopath Traveler, Devil May Cry 5, DAEMON X MACHINA, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Outer Worlds, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

Microsoft’s next console is called Xbox Series X, coming holiday 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season offers many great updates [Giveaway]

Platinum debuts first gameplay for its new action title Babylon’s Fall [Video]

Resident Evil 3 remake release date now official + first look at gameplay

Sony launches gigantic holiday PSN sale with hundreds of games up to 67% off

