Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man GOTY $15, DMC 5 $20, AC Odyssey $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for $14.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40, this is matching the popular Black Friday price and is the best we can find. Although it hasn’t happened yet, we could very well see this price get matched on Amazon at any moment. This version includes the entire main game as well as The City That Never Sleeps DLC story campaign and more. We have a huge selection of game deals down below in celebration of the Game Awards where the new Xbox Series X was officially unveiled. Those include Mega Man 11, Octopath Traveler, Devil May Cry 5, DAEMON X MACHINA, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Outer Worlds, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Mega Man 11 Switch $17 (Reg. $25)
- Octopath Traveler $36 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PS4/X1 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Outer Worlds $38 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $6 (Reg. $20+)
- w/ code PAYPAL2019
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6 (Reg. $20+)
- w/ code PAYPAL2019
- Need for Speed Heat $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Cadence of Hyrule $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania Plus $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Remastered $25 (Reg. $60)
- Plus God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $70 (Reg. $100)
- LEGO Marvel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $15)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY $15 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $18 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO Worlds $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers $6 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham $5 (Reg. $15+)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade $17 (Reg. $25+)
- Cuphead for Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- The Division 2 $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War 3 Remastered PS4 $13 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
