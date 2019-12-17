New all-time lows on PowerA GameCube Switch Controllers from $7 (Reg. $25+)

- Dec. 17th 2019 8:21 am ET

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch at $17.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low, about $8 below Black Friday and the best price we can find. Ideal for Smash Bros. Ultimate and more, this officially licensed product takes on the shape of the classic GameCube controller. A larger D-Pad, added left shoulder button and up to 30 hours of wireless gameplay are just some of the highlights here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for a rock-bottom deal on the wired model and more Switch accessories.

Amazon is also offering the PowerA Wired GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch at $6.99 Prime shipped. Regularly between $20 and $25, this is also a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This one features much of the same layout but with a 3-meter cable and the same 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars.

More Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:

We also still have the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at $55 (Reg. $70) and a nice collection of eShop game deals from $4. Be sure to check out to the new adidas Pikachu Pokémon shoes and Nintendo’s latest Switch Online update with Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out, and more.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller:

  • The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros; Ultimate
  • Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
  • Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games
  • Classic GameCube design plus larger d pad and added left shoulder button; Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED
  • Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay; Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

