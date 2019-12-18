Board games from $5: Monopoly, Guess Who, Risk, Star Wars Armada, more

Walmart is now offering the Monopoly Neon Pop Edition Board Game for just $5. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $30, it has started to fall in price over the last couple months and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. This is essentially the same classic game you know and love but with kid-friendly neon plastic houses, hotels, dice, and tokens. Rated 4+ stars. However, we have loads of Monopoly sets and other board games on sale down below the fold today.

But if the board games aren’t going to keep the kids busy this holiday season, check out these NERF deals and our current LEGO price drops from $2.50. We are also tracking up to 30% off a massive selection of Star Wars toys and collectibles today.

Monopoly game features bright neon colors: kids ages 8 and up can enjoy classic Monopoly gameplay with this awesome version that includes exciting neon colored game pieces Neon colored pieces: This Monopoly neon pop board game includes bright neon plastic houses, hotels, and dice, and tokens. Even the game board has bright neon edging Buy, sell, trade: it’s the neon pop edition of the fast-dealing property trading game where players buy, sell, dream and scheme their way to Riches

