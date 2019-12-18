Board games from $5: Monopoly, Guess Who, Risk, Star Wars Armada, more

Walmart is now offering the Monopoly Neon Pop Edition Board Game for just $5. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $30, it has started to fall in price over the last couple months and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. This is essentially the same classic game you know and love but with kid-friendly neon plastic houses, hotels, dice, and tokens. Rated 4+ stars. However, we have loads of Monopoly sets and other board games on sale down below the fold today.
More Board Game Deals:
- Monopoly Voice Banking Electronic $10 (Reg. $22+)
- Monopoly: My Hero Academia $15 (Reg. $40)
- Monopoly Marvel 80 Years Edition $15 (Reg. $50)
- Monopoly Gamer: Overwatch Collector’s $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Guess Who $7 (Reg. $10+)
- Monopoly Toy Story $13 (Reg. $20)
- Monopoly Classic $10 (Reg. $12+)
- Monopoly Frozen 2 $15 (Reg. $16)
- Monopoly Sonic The Hedgehog $16 (Reg. $25)
- Risk $17 (Reg. $20+)
- Star Wars Armada Core Game $44 (Reg. $64+)
- Arkham Horror Card Game $23 (Reg. $30+)
- Motorized Gone Fishin’ Game $5 (Reg. $10+)
But if the board games aren’t going to keep the kids busy this holiday season, check out these NERF deals and our current LEGO price drops from $2.50. We are also tracking up to 30% off a massive selection of Star Wars toys and collectibles today.
Monopoly Neon Pop Edition Board Game:
Monopoly game features bright neon colors: kids ages 8 and up can enjoy classic Monopoly gameplay with this awesome version that includes exciting neon colored game pieces Neon colored pieces: This Monopoly neon pop board game includes bright neon plastic houses, hotels, and dice, and tokens. Even the game board has bright neon edging Buy, sell, trade: it’s the neon pop edition of the fast-dealing property trading game where players buy, sell, dream and scheme their way to Riches
