Board games from $5: Monopoly, Guess Who, Risk, Star Wars Armada, more

Walmart is now offering the Monopoly Neon Pop Edition Board Game for just $5. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $30, it has started to fall in price over the last couple months and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. This is essentially the same classic game you know and love but with kid-friendly neon plastic houses, hotels, dice, and tokens. Rated 4+ stars. However, we have loads of Monopoly sets and other board games on sale down below the fold today.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Board Game Deals:

But if the board games aren’t going to keep the kids busy this holiday season, check out these NERF deals and our current LEGO price drops from $2.50. We are also tracking up to 30% off a massive selection of Star Wars toys and collectibles today.

Monopoly Neon Pop Edition Board Game:

Monopoly game features bright neon colors: kids ages 8 and up can enjoy classic Monopoly gameplay with this awesome version that includes exciting neon colored game pieces Neon colored pieces: This Monopoly neon pop board game includes bright neon plastic houses, hotels, and dice, and tokens. Even the game board has bright neon edging Buy, sell, trade: it’s the neon pop edition of the fast-dealing property trading game where players buy, sell, dream and scheme their way to Riches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!