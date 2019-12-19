PC gamers can save $30 on Cooler Master’s RGB mechanical keyboard at $50

- Dec. 19th 2019 8:17 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Cooler Master CK552 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $80, today’s offer is good for an over 37% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low by $10. Featuring Gateron Red mechanical switches, this gaming keyboard is said to offer rapid response times for in-game action. A brushed aluminum case pairs nicely with individually backlit keys for the usual battlestation RGB flair. Other notable features here include the ability to remap keys for macro support, customizable lighting modes, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 160 Amazon shoppers.

Set your new keyboard on this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard, making it a perfect way to use your savings from picking up the Logitech keyboard.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t quite do it for you, or you’re more of a Logitech fan, right now the company’s G613 mechanical keyboard is on sale for $56 (25% off). That’s on top of an on-going Razer sale that has PC gaming accessories from $25.

Cooler Master CK552 Keyboard features:

Get a straightforward keyboard that performs well on the battlefield with the CK552 Gaming Keyboard. Mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks will ensure your keyboard will stay combat-ready during all your long-lasting skirmishes. On-the-Fly Controls allow customization of your settings like RGB lighting and macros in real time, while software lets you get even further customization. Simply put, the CK552 is a capable tool that gets the job done.

