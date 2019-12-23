Kids’ toy deals from $5: Little Tikes, PAW Patrol, Thomas & Friends, more

- Dec. 23rd 2019 12:42 pm ET

0
Amazon is offering the Little Tikes Cozy Pumper for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly between $20 and $25, today’s deal is up to 42% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in 2019 and the best we can find. This made in the USA toy features everything you see in the imagery as well as three weather-proof electronic fuel buttons that make six different “fun sounds.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more kids’ toy deals.

Today’s Best Kids’ Toy Deals:

For the bigger kids, here are some great LEGO building kit deals from under $2.50, plus day 23 of LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendar. For something a little more educational, Osmo’s iPad-centered learning kits are still up to 30% off with deals from $49.

Little Tikes Cozy Pumper:

  • Comes with hose
  • Comes with credit card swipe(credit card not included)
  • Three weather-proof electronic fuel buttons make six fun sounds
  • For use with any large foot-to-floor ride-on
  • Made in USA

