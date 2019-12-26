Smartphone Accessories: Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case $28, more

Amazon offers the Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case in Earl Grey for $28.47 shipped. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 29%, is $5 under our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen since July. With room for two different cards, Twelve South’s case is a fantastic way to add a bit of utility to your iPhone’s cover. Plus, it comes in a trendy leather finish that’s sure to elevate your handset’s style. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

Inspired by the laid-back luxury of burnished leather boots and crafted in deep, rich tones, RelaxedLeather cases deliver smart, easy protection for your iPhone. Each genuine leather case is completely unique thanks to hand burnishing along the edges and corners, while a quilted interior microfiber lines a 5-sided recessed shell that keeps your iPhone like new.

Relaxed Leather’s refined yet relaxed style is just as comfortable tucked in jeans as it is pulled out of a 3-piece suit. RelaxedLeather is sure to up your style game while it protects your iPhone.