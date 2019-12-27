Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Monument Valley, DRAGON QUEST, Journey, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, after seeing a massive collection of deals for Christmas, we are now back again with even more. Today’s list is highlighted by titles like Monument Valley, NBA 2K20, R.B.I. Baseball 19, Swim Out, Gone Home, all of the DRAGON QUEST games, Journey, Flower, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monument Valley: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Prune: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 18: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flower: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST II: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VI: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Venture Towns: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cafeteria Nipponica: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $14, Rage 2 $15, Days Gone $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Battleship Classic Board Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Eyes of Ara: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FRACTER: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magellan: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Farming Simulator 18: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Home Design 3D GOLD: $4 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iMPC: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Causality: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Turnado: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tengami: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Snowboard Party Pro: $10 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $2 (Reg. $5)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!