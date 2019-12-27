Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $14, Rage 2 $15, Days Gone $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Cuphead on the eShop for $13.99. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 30% off, about $2 below the usual 20% price drop and the best we can find. This is easily one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the Nintendo Switch version of the game. With both single-player and local co-op, this challenging and gorgeous platformer is a must-have Switch title. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Borderlands 3, Rage 2, Days Gone, Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

