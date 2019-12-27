Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $14, Rage 2 $15, Days Gone $20, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Cuphead on the eShop for $13.99. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 30% off, about $2 below the usual 20% price drop and the best we can find. This is easily one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the Nintendo Switch version of the game. With both single-player and local co-op, this challenging and gorgeous platformer is a must-have Switch title. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Borderlands 3, Rage 2, Days Gone, Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Rage 2 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $6 (Reg. $20+)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Go claim your FREE Twitch Prime DLC
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered $23 (Reg. $60)
- Plus God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
- Gears 5 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+)
- The Division 2 PS4/Xbox One $12 (Reg. $25)
- Code Vein $37 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Star Wars Jedi PS4 or Xbox One $45 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $30)
- The Outer Worlds $40 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics X1 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
