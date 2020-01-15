Samson is introducing a new USB-C microphone at NAMM 2020. The new Samson Q9U Professional Broadcast Microphone stands out from the crowd with a dual XLR and USB design — allowing for both an analog and digital signal chaining depending on the situation. Scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2020, anyone building-out a streaming platform or podcast will want to head below for more details.

Samson is no stranger to the world of audio with a plethora of highly-rated gear on the market. We just recently took a closer look at the Samson Satellite microphone as part of our video review series. The USB/Lightning mic is a particularly notable option for mobile users, but the new Q9U’s combo input options are certainly worth a closer look for the rest of us.

Samson’s new hybrid USB-C microphone

The new USB-C microphone uses the latest connection to support its built-in 24bit/96kHz analog to digital converter. Compatible with Mac and PC machines directly out of the box, the Q9U provides “zero-latency” headphone monitoring, an onboard mute switch (for both the digital and analog path), and a cardioid polar pattern to stay focused on the voice in front of it and not the environmental noise around it. Samson is also implementing an internal air-pneumatic shock mount to keep mechanical noise out of your recordings along with a dual-layer windscreen to mitigate unwanted pops and sibilance. Although, you will more than likely want to add one of those external pop-screens to the mix anyway.

Or go straight analog

However, this USB-C microphone also boasts an analog XLR output as well. It will work great with your existing audio interface over XLR without the need for external gain boosting and the like. Samson says a wide frequency response and dynamic range “captures the nuance and natural sound of speech and music performances.” An internal “advanced humbucking coil” is said to reduce electromagnetic (EMI) and radio-frequency (RFI) interference from muddying your vocal recordings.

While some users will prefer one over the other, there are certainly times when having the option will come in handy. Even if you use the analog connection with your interface while you’re at home, the USB-C option can be incredibly convenient on the road, for quick demo work, or when you need to capture something unexpectedly. Lugging around an interface isn’t practical in some cases, so having the option for more or less the same price as other non-hybrid mics seems like a win for some users.

Pricing and Release Date:

The new Samson Q9U Professional Broadcast Microphone will begin shipping sometime during Q2 2020 at $199.99 shipped. Pre-order listings are already live at B&H.

