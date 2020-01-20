Rare deals on PAC-MAN iOS/Apple TV titles today with prices from $3 (Reg. $5)

Today we have some notable deals on PAC-MAN games for iOS. Along with some Ms. PAC-MAN deals, we are now seeing the the “official mobile” version, PAC-MAN CE DX, on sale for $2.99. Regularly $5, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked in many years and a perfect opportunity to add one of the best casual pick-up and play titles ever to your iOS and Apple TV library. It has 132 levels, three different game modes, the infamous “Dark Levels,” and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

If you prefer a more classic take, we also have some great deals on Ms. PAC-MAN for iPhone and iPad down below. All of today's PAC-MAN titles were just recently updated for the latest devices and are at the best prices we have tracked in a long while.

iOS Universal/Apple TV: PAC-MAN CE DX: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Ms. PAC-MAN: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Ms. PAC-MAN for iPad: $3 (Reg. $5)

PAC-MAN CE DX:

It’s Your World. EAT IT! Get ready for more ghost chain gobbling and frantic action in PAC-MAN® CE-DX! The award-winning chomping video game makes a shattering debut on mobile with even more content than ever before! IGN gave the video game a perfect 10/10 and an Editor’s Choice award, calling it “a master class in game design.”

