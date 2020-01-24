Enjoy your favorite martial arts movies this weekend with VUDU’s $5 sale

VUDU is back yet again with another $5 weekend sale, this time featuring martial arts movies. Our top pick is Kill Bill Volume 1, which regularly goes for up to $10 at Google Play. However, Amazon is matching the $5 sale right now. This 2003 classic by Quentin Tarantino is a must-have if you’re a fan of the director. Uma Thruman is the star here in this action-packed thriller about betrayal and vendettas. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Looking for more? Check out VUDU’s landing page, or head below for more of our top picks.

Other $5 and more top picks:

Not a huge VUDU fan? Don’t worry, many of these titles are compatible with Movies Anywhere, which allows you to watch them on iTunes, Amazon, and more.

However, don’t miss out on the other sales that we’re tracking right now. There’s Apple’s latest $5 movie sale with $1 rentals to check out, but be sure not to miss the award season movie sale. It starts at $5 with top hits from the last 70 years.

Kill Bill Volume 1:

KILL BILL VOLUME 1 stars Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, and Vivica A. Fox in an astonishing, action-packed thriller about brutal betrayal and an epic vendetta! Four years after taking a bullet in the head at her own wedding, The Bride (Thurman) emerges from a coma and decides it’s time for payback… with a vengeance! Having been gunned down by her former boss (David Carradine) and his deadly squad of international assassins, it’s a kill-or-be-killed fight she didn’t start but is determined to finish!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!