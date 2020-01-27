Casio’s G-Shock brand is a name known by any watch collector out there. I’ve used G-Shock watches in the past, and always enjoyed the experience. These new models will feature shock resistance, 200m water resistance, 1/100 second stopwatches, a countdown timer, and 12/24 hour formats. Coming in with three different colors, gold, silver, and black, these watches are fantastic for making a fashion statement this spring.

G-Shock gains three all-new forged metal watches

The latest Casio G-Shock watches is dubbed the GM6900, and comes in three different colors. There’s the GM6900-1, GM6900G-9, and GM6900B-4. The first one is a silver bezel with a matching silver metal button, while the G-9 is a gold bezel and button. The B-4 is a black metal bezel and button with a red dial and transparent red band. Out of all of the colors, I have to say B-4 is my absolute favorite. I love black and red designs, as the contrast between the colors is just great I think.

These watches are “inspired by popular music icons” and created for today’s street fashion enthusiasts. The chromatic colorways offer a “trendsetting look”, the metal bezels and eye-catching accent buckle are sure to impress.

Each watch features standard G-Shock features like shock and water resistance (up to 200M, or over 650-feet), a 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, and the ability to switch between 12 and 24 hour time formats. There’s an electro-luminescent backlight afterglow to see in the dark on all three, and the flash alert flashes with a buzzer that sounds for alarms or hourly time signals.

A classic reborn

The GM6900 is a rebirth of the classic DW6900 from back in 1995. That’s right, this 25th-anniversary relaunch is sure to bring back great memories for all. The high-elegance luxury fashion and modern street design come on the heels of the GM5600 and GG-B100-1BER, or Mudmaster for short. Whether you’re wanting something rugged, high-quality, or fashion-forward, these watches are ones that you just have to check out.

A digital watch for a digital world

While many classic watches offer an analog-style, Casio’s latest G-Shock brings a digital design to the table. This doesn’t just make it easier to read, but also allows for more functionality as the display can be used in more ways than just displaying the current date and time.

Casio G-Shock GM6900 pricing and availability

Casio’s latest G-Shock GM6900 will be available starting February 24th. The silver colorway will cost $180, black/red $220, and gold will be $230.

