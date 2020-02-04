Razer’s Basilisk Mouse adds RGB vibes to your battlestation at $40 (Save 42%)

Amazon currently offers the Razer Basilisk Chroma Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped in Classic Black. Having dropped from $70, like you’ll still find for the Mercury White model, the Quartz Pink style just dropped to $55. Today’s offer is good for a 42% discount and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Centered around an esports-grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Razer’s Basilisk Mouse sports a corded form-factor alongside eight programmable macro buttons for customizing your gameplay experience. In true Razer fashion, you’ll also find Chroma RGB lighting make an entrance as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 600 customers and you can get a feel for what to expect in our previous Basilisk Ultimate mouse review.

Want to double down on the RGB vibes from today’s featured deal? Put your savings towards this well-reviewed RGB mousepad at $20. It not only includes multicolor LED lighting, but also a slick surface to take full advantage of Razer’s high-precision optical sensor. Over 850 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Those looking for the latest and greatest from Razer will surely want to swing by our recent review of the DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice. Both are recent additions to the brand’s stable of PC peripherals and provide high-end gaming experiences. Check out our thoughts on how both models perform right here.

Razer Basilisk Chroma Gaming Mouse features:

Take your FPS skills to the next level with the Razer Basilisk. Boasting the most advanced optical sensor in the world and armed with features such as a dial for customizing scroll wheel resistance and a removable DPI clutch, the Razer Basilisk is the ultimate FPS gaming mouse. Outfitted with Razer most advanced 5G Optical sensor with true 16, 000 DPI, the Razer Basilisk gives you unrivaled precision and Performance.

